Record heat today; Cooler this weekend

Record heat & gusty SW winds will lead to high fire danger across parts of central & northern Utah. A cold front will cross the area later today & tonight. Cooler, but still sunny & warm this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny & warmer. South winds 5-15 mph. Highs: Near 90.

Friday Night:  Partly cloudy.  Lows:  Mid 50s.
Saturday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Near 80.
Sunday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Low 80s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday:  Sunny & hot.  Highs:  Near 100.
Friday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Mid 60s.
Saturday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Mid 90s 
Sunday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Mid 90s.
