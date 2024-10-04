Record heat today; Cooler this weekend

Record heat & gusty SW winds will lead to high fire danger across parts of central & northern Utah. A cold front will cross the area later today & tonight. Cooler, but still sunny & warm this weekend.
SALT LAKE CITY
Friday: Sunny & warmer. South winds 5-15 mph. Highs: Near 90.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 50s.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 80.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Low 80s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 100.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.
REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app