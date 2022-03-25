Record temps this weekend; Stormy early next week

We're finally getting some warm weather, and it's here just in time for the weekend!

High pressure will continue to keep it dry with record warm temperatures expected through Sunday. Enjoy it while you can, a storm system will move across the area Monday into Tuesday and bring cooler, wet weather.

Showers will become more likely as the day progresses Monday, but valley rain and mountain snow will be most likely Monday night into Tuesday. Snow levels will start out around 8,000 feet on Monday, but then drop near 6,500 to 7,000 feet behind a cold front Monday night. 4-8 inches of snow are likely in the Northern Mountains.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Becoming partly cloudy . Highs: Mid to Upper 70s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 50s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 80.

Sunday: Partly cloudy & breezy. Highs: Near 80.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Mid 80s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 50s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy & breezy. Highs: Mid 80s.