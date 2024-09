A dry cold front moved across the north last night & will bring some relief from the record heat! It'll still be warm, but much cooler than yesterday. Staying sunny & warming up again this week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny & cooler. Highs: Mid 70s.



Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Near 101.

Monday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

