Ringing in the new year with cold temperatures

The final day of 2024 is a cold one for northern Utah with little cloud cover—chances for snow increase Wednesday into Thursday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Friday and Saturday will be cloudy with snow chances increasing late Saturday into Sunday.

Salt Lake City:

Tuesday: High of 35 with mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday: Warmer high of 39 with partly cloudy skies.

St. George:

Tuesday: High of 53 with sunny skies.

Wednesday: 52 degree high with partly cloudy skies.

