Salt Lake City hits 60 degrees for the first time since November

SALT LAKE CITY — It's been an especially intense winter season, with plentiful amounts of snow, rain and cold temperatures - but spring is right around the corner.

The National Weather Service reported Tuesday at that the Salt Lake City International airport hit 60 degrees!

With the first official day of spring on Monday, March 20, it's about time Utah gets some warmer weather.

We officially hit 60 degrees here at the airport! This marks the first time we have been this warm since November 7th. #utwx — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) March 14, 2023

Tuesday is the first time Utah's capital city has seen a temperature of 60 degrees since November 7.

In between November 7 and now, the state has received intense snow and rain totals, with most mountain areas seeing upwards of 500 inches of powder.

Don't get used to the warmth yet though. Utah's Weather Authority reports a cold front is on the way and will bring temperatures back down.

The front will likely knock snow levels down to the valley floors across northern and central Utah on Wednesday afternoon, but with minimal accumulation.