Nice warm-up! Temps will be just below average the next couple days. A weak storm will slide across the south late Friday into Saturday, bringing a chance of a few showers.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Near 80.



Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 80s.



Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 60.

