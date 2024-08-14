Second-straight day of storms brings flooding, hail to northern Utah

UTAH COUNTY — As another storm rolled through northern Utah Tuesday afternoon, some areas were hit with large hailstones and flooding.

UDOT warned drivers on I-15 in both directions that there is high water covering the road, and urged drivers to use an alternate route.

🚨Alert - I-15 NB and SB from Lehi to Orem there is high water covering the roadway. Use an alternate route. Do not drive in high water. 🚨 — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) August 14, 2024

FOX 13 viewers sent photos of flooding in Orem, including on 1600 North:

Christopher Renteria

Several areas of Orem received flood alerts via PulsePoint.

American Fork also received enough hail to look like the ground was covered in snow: