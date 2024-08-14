Watch Now
Second-straight day of storms brings flooding, hail to northern Utah

UTAH COUNTY — As another storm rolled through northern Utah Tuesday afternoon, some areas were hit with large hailstones and flooding.

UDOT warned drivers on I-15 in both directions that there is high water covering the road, and urged drivers to use an alternate route.

FOX 13 viewers sent photos of flooding in Orem, including on 1600 North:

Several areas of Orem received flood alerts via PulsePoint.

American Fork also received enough hail to look like the ground was covered in snow:

