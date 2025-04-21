Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Series of storms this week.

Posted

A series of storms will keep a chance of occasional wet weather across northern & central Utah for much of the coming week. It will be mostly dry across much of the south this week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. High: Mid 60s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Near 80.

Monday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Lower 50s.
REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

    




    
    
    
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



    
    


  

 




  

  
    

        
    
    

        
            

    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    

    
    
    
    

    
        

    
    fox13webad.jpg


        
    



    
      

          
              
About Us

          
          
              
Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere