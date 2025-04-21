Series of storms this week.

A series of storms will keep a chance of occasional wet weather across northern & central Utah for much of the coming week. It will be mostly dry across much of the south this week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. High: Mid 60s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Near 80.



Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 50s.

