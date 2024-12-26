Series of storms through the weekend!

A series of storms from today through Monday will bring heavy mountain snow to Northern Utah. Valley snow is possible today, but as snow levels rise this weekend, it'll mainly be rain in valleys.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain & snow showers with minor accumulations possible. Highs: Low 40s.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with rain & snow showers. Lows: Lower 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Slight chance of morning showers, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs: Low 50s.

Thursday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 30s.

