Showers possible in Northern Utah

April showers are moving back into Northern UT today & tomorrow! Just a slight chance today, but much more likely on Thursday. Wasatch Front temps will be in low to mid 70s the rest of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Highs: Low 70s.

Wednesday Night:  Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers, mainly before midnight.  Lows:  Near 50.
ST. GEORGE
Wednesday:  Partly cloudy.  Highs:  Mid 80s.
Wednesday Night:  Partly cloudy.  SW winds 10-20 mph in the evening.  Lows:  Lower 50s.
