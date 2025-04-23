Showers possible in Northern Utah

April showers are moving back into Northern UT today & tomorrow! Just a slight chance today, but much more likely on Thursday. Wasatch Front temps will be in low to mid 70s the rest of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Highs: Low 70s.



Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Lows: Near 50.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 80s.



Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. SW winds 10-20 mph in the evening. Lows: Lower 50s.

