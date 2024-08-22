Showers & t-storms moving north

Watch Now
Monsoon moisture will keep showers & t-storms going across southern Utah through Friday. Heavy rain could lead to flash flooding. Gusty winds will lead to high fire danger across Western UT Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of PM showers & t-storms. Highs: Low 90s.

Thursday Night:  Partly cloudy.  Isolated showers & t-storms possible.  Lows:  Upper 60s.
ST. GEORGE
Thursday:  Showers & t-storms likely.  Some storms could bring heavy rain.  Highs:  Near 90.
Thursday Night:  Partly cloudy with a chance of showers & t-storms.  Lows:  Low 70s.

    




    
    
    
