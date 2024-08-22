Showers & t-storms moving north

Monsoon moisture will keep showers & t-storms going across southern Utah through Friday. Heavy rain could lead to flash flooding. Gusty winds will lead to high fire danger across Western UT Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of PM showers & t-storms. Highs: Low 90s.



Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers & t-storms possible. Lows: Upper 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Showers & t-storms likely. Some storms could bring heavy rain. Highs: Near 90.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers & t-storms. Lows: Low 70s.