Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Showers & t-storms possible; Cooler this weekend

Showers & t-storms possible; Cooler this weekend- Friday, September 12
Posted
and last updated

A slow-moving storm will bring a chance of showers & t-storms today & Sat. Storms are most likely across Eastern UT. It's going to be cooler the next few days, then warm up & dry out on Sunday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Near 80.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 50s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 70s.

Saturday Night: Sunny. Highs: Near 80.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Near 90.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere