Showers & t-storms possible; Cooler this weekend

A slow-moving storm will bring a chance of showers & t-storms today & Sat. Storms are most likely across Eastern UT. It's going to be cooler the next few days, then warm up & dry out on Sunday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Near 80.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 50s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 70s.

Saturday Night: Sunny. Highs: Near 80.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Near 90.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.

