Showers & thunderstorms across Northern Utah tonight

Gusty winds from mainly high based showers and thunderstorms will develop today. Initially, thunderstorms will be over the mountains, but become more likely along and north of Interstate 80 this evening and overnight. On Saturday, most showers in the north will be before noon. The best chance of thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon will be over the Central Mountains stretching northeast into SW Wyoming. Isolated storms are possible over the Southern Mountains. It will be cooler this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers & thunderstorms. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 90s.

Friday Night: 50% chance of showers & thunderstorms. Some storms may produce gusty winds. Lows: Mid 60s.

Saturday: 50% chance of showers & thunderstorms in the morning, with just a slight chance in the afternoon. Partly cloudy & cooler. Highs: Mid 80s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 80s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly cloudy. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 100.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 70s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 99.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 100.

