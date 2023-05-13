Showers, thunderstorms, and winds... oh my!

An unsettled weekend on tap as a couple of disturbance move through the area. The upper level flow is coming in from the east and that means the possibility of down-slope winds for the central Wasatch Front and Cache counties.

Gusts could reach up to 60 mph. In addition, we'll have to contend with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms for both Saturday and Sunday.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Afternoon rain and thunderstorms. Gusty canyon winds. Highs: Low 70s.

Saturday Night: Showers with down-slope winds. Lows: Near 60.

Sunday: Scattered thunderstorms. Highs: Low 70s.