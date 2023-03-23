Showers today; Cold & snowy on Friday

Rain & snow showers will continue today. A stronger, cold storm will knock snow levels back down to the valley floors on Friday. Colder temperatures will make it feel like winter again this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain & snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain & isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Upper 40s.

Thursday Night: Rain & snow likely with an inch of snow possible on the valley floor by morning. Lows: Lower 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs: Mid 50s.

Thursday Night: Becoming cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows: Near 40.