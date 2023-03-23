Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Showers today; Cold & snowy on Friday

Posted at 5:36 AM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 07:48:46-04

Rain & snow showers will continue today. A stronger, cold storm will knock snow levels back down to the valley floors on Friday. Colder temperatures will make it feel like winter again this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain & snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain & isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Upper 40s.

Thursday Night: Rain & snow likely with an inch of snow possible on the valley floor by morning. Lows: Lower 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs: Mid 50s.

Thursday Night: Becoming cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows: Near 40.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere