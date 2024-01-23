Watch Now
Showers today; Stronger storm by late week

A storm is splitting apart as it moves across Utah today. Light valley rain & mountain snow is most likely in the south. A few showers will pop up in the north. A stronger storm moves in Thursday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs: Mid 40s.

Tuesday Night:  A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain & snow showers after midnight.  Lows:  Lower 30s.
ST. GEORGE
Tuesday:  Rain likely.  Highs:  Low 50s.
Tuesday Night:  Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening.  Lows:  Upper 30s.

    




    
    
    
