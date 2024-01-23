Showers today; Stronger storm by late week

A storm is splitting apart as it moves across Utah today. Light valley rain & mountain snow is most likely in the south. A few showers will pop up in the north. A stronger storm moves in Thursday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs: Mid 40s.



Tuesday Night: A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain & snow showers after midnight. Lows: Lower 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Rain likely. Highs: Low 50s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening. Lows: Upper 30s.