Showery & cool today; Drying out tomorrow

Umbrella weather today! Scattered valley rain & mountain snow showers are expected. Precipitation ends this evening, then colder & dry behind the storm tomorrow. Sunny & warmer this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs: Upper 40s.



Thursday Night: Partly cloudy & colder. Lows: Upper 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Becoming partly cloudy with about a 20% chance of showers. Highs: Low 60s.

Thursday Night: Showers decreasing in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows: Near 40.