Showery & cool today; Drying out tomorrow

Posted at 5:42 AM, Mar 07, 2024
Umbrella weather today! Scattered valley rain & mountain snow showers are expected. Precipitation ends this evening, then colder & dry behind the storm tomorrow. Sunny & warmer this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs: Upper 40s.

Thursday Night:  Partly cloudy & colder.  Lows:  Upper 20s.
ST. GEORGE
Thursday:  Becoming partly cloudy with about a 20% chance of showers.  Highs:  Low 60s.
Thursday Night:  Showers decreasing in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.  Lows:  Near 40.

    




    
    
    
