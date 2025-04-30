Showery & cool today; Warmer tomorrow

April showers are back just in time for the last day of the month!

A fast-moving, weak cold front will cross Northern & Central UT today, then stall out over the south tonight & tomorrow. Precipitation is most likely across the north in the morning, with just a slight chance this afternoon. The evening drive should be looking a lot better!

Showers in Central Utah this afternoon should be fairly spotty. Wet weather in the south will be most likely along and over the higher terrain.

Luckily, it'll warm up on Thursday & Friday before a colder, strong storm moves in over the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Rain showers most likely in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy this afternoon with spotty showers & isolated t-storms possible. Highs: Low 60s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear & cooler. Lows: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 80s.



Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 60.

