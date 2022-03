SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers in the morning. Most showers will taper off by early to mid afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy & cooler. Highs: Mid 50s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy & cold. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Overcast in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 70s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 50.