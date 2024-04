We're not done with the wet weather yet! Showery & cool today, but spring will bounce back with warmer, dry weather by mid-week. More valley rain & mountain snow by the end of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs: Low 50s.

Monday Night: Clear and cold. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 60s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Near the canyons, north winds 15-25 mph. Lows: Lower 40s.