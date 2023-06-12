Watch Now
Showery & cooler; Storms linger this week

Posted at 5:43 AM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 07:57:20-04

It's a good idea to keep the umbrellas handy! Showers and thunderstorms
will linger across Northern & Central Utah through Thursday. Warmer, dry weather is expected by the end of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy. A few showers possible in the morning, but rain and t-storms most likely in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 70s.

Monday Night: Showers & t-storms decrease in the evening, but a few could continue overnight. Lows: Upper 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers & t-storms, mainly in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Low 80s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 60.

