Showery & cooler; Storms linger this week

It's a good idea to keep the umbrellas handy! Showers and thunderstorms

will linger across Northern & Central Utah through Thursday. Warmer, dry weather is expected by the end of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy. A few showers possible in the morning, but rain and t-storms most likely in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 70s.

Monday Night: Showers & t-storms decrease in the evening, but a few could continue overnight. Lows: Upper 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers & t-storms, mainly in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Low 80s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 60.