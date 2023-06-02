Showery & cooler; Thunderstorms possible

It's going to be a wet start to the weekend!

Widespread showers & thunderstorms are expected today. They won't be as likely this weekend, but unsettled weather will continue into next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Rain showers likely along with a chance of t-storms, mainly from late morning into early evening. Highs: Upper 70s.

Friday Night: Showers decreasing, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 50s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of PM showers & t-storms. Highs: Upper 70s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of PM showers & t-storms. Highs: Near 80.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Becoming sunny after early morning showers. Highs: Upper 80s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Low: Lower 60s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.