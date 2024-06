A cold front will bring a chance of showers to Northern Utah this afternoon & evening. Temps will be cooler than yesterday, but still warm. It'll dry out tomorrow and then get hot later this week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 70s.

Monday Night: Showers decrease in the evening. Mostly cloudy & cooler. Lows: Upper 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 90s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 70.