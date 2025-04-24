Watch Now
Showery & cooler today; Warmer Friday

Posted
and last updated

Some of you will need the umbrella today!

Precipitation is expected across Northern Utah as a weak weather system brushes by today. Some showers got going early in the morning, but will be most likely this afternoon & evening, along with a slight chance of t-storms. It will stay dry south of Interstate 70.

With high pressure building tomorrow, warmer, dry weather is on tap heading into the weekend. A stronger storm moves in Sunday and will bring cooler, wet conditions early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then a 40% chance of afternoon showers. Slight chance of PM t-storms. Highs: Upper 60s.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 50

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Low 80s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 50s.

