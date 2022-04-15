Watch
Showery today & tomorrow; Easter looks good!

Posted at 5:57 AM, Apr 15, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Becoming partly cloudy after morning showers, with just a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs: Mid to Upper 50s.

Friday Night: Clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows: Near 40.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers in the afternoon. Winds becoming NW 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 60s.

Easter Sunday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny by afternoon. Highs: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Mid to Upper 70s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 50.

Saturday: Becoming sunny. SW winds 20-30 mph, gusts near 40 mph. Highs: Near 80.

Easter Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Low 80s.

