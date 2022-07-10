Slightly cooler temperatures, but still dry up north

A weak front will move in bringing a slight change in temperatures. Still toasty though as triple digits return by Tuesday.

A little upper level moisture will move in across southern Utah bringing a chance of some isolated thunderstorms.

However, none of that moisture moves to the north as conditions stay dry along the Wasatch Front.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Low 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and still hot. Highs: Upper 90s.

St. George

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 106.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 70s.

Monday: Sunny and very hot. Highs: Near 107.

