Slightly cooler today; Hot weekend ahead!

A break from the hot & stormy weather today! Drying out & a little cooler with just a slight chance of thunderstorms across the east this afternoon & evening. Hot & dry this weekend.
SALT LAKE CITY
Friday: Sunny & cooler. Highs: Upper 80s.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.
Saturday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Upper 90s.
Sunday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Upper 90s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 104.
Friday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 70s.
Saturday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 105.
Sunday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 106.