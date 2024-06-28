Slightly cooler today; Hot weekend ahead!

A break from the hot & stormy weather today! Drying out & a little cooler with just a slight chance of thunderstorms across the east this afternoon & evening. Hot & dry this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny & cooler. Highs: Upper 80s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

Saturday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Upper 90s.

Sunday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Upper 90s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 104.

Friday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 70s.

Saturday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 105.

Sunday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 106.