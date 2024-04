A weak & mainly dry cold front will cross the north in the morning before stalling out in Central Utah. The front will weaken on Thursday. A gradual warm-up is expected heading into the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & slightly cooler. NW winds 5-10 mph. Highs: Near 60.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear & cold. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Mid 80s.



Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s.