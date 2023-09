Slightly cooler up north today, but mild temps linger though Saturday. Winds increase tomorrow ahead of a stronger storm that brings widespread colder, wet weather late Saturday into early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny & slightly cooler. Highs: Upper 70s.



Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.



Thursday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 60.