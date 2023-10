Slightly cooler today, but high pressure building this week will bring warmer, dry weather through the weekend. A series of storms will usher in cooler, wet conditions early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & mild. Highs: Near 70.



Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 50.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 80s.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 50s.