Slightly cooler today; Very warm weekend

High pressure building over the area will keep it dry with a big warm-up through the weekend. The warmest temperatures so far this year are expected by Sunday and Monday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Mid to Upper 60s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 40s.

Saturday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Upper 70s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 80s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. East winds 10 to 20 mph through early afternoon. Highs: Mid 80s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

