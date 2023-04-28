Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Slightly cooler today; Very warm weekend

Posted at 5:44 AM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 07:46:54-04

High pressure building over the area will keep it dry with a big warm-up through the weekend. The warmest temperatures so far this year are expected by Sunday and Monday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Mid to Upper 60s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 40s.

Saturday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Upper 70s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 80s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. East winds 10 to 20 mph through early afternoon. Highs: Mid 80s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere