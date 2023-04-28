Slightly cooler today; Very warm weekend

High pressure building over the area will keep it dry with a big warm-up through the weekend. The warmest temperatures so far this year are expected by Sunday and Monday.
SALT LAKE CITY
Friday: Sunny. Highs: Mid to Upper 60s.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 40s.
Saturday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Upper 70s.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 80s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday: Sunny. East winds 10 to 20 mph through early afternoon. Highs: Mid 80s.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.