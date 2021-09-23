Slightly cooler today; Warm weekend ahead

A dry cold front will move south across the state today, with temperatures behind it dropping slightly lower than yesterday. Patchy smoke will be possible near the surface across SW Utah this afternoon through tomorrow. High pressure building back over the area will bring warmer, dry weather this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Mid to Upper 70s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy in the morning. Mostly sunny with patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs: Low 90s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows: Near 60.