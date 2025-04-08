Slightly cooler today; Warmer later this week

A mostly dry cold front sliding across the north will keep it slightly cooler. A few showers expected along the ID border. Temps bounce back tomorrow & climb well above average by later this week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 60s.



Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 80s.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 50s.

