Slightly cooler today; Warmer later this week

A mostly dry cold front sliding across the north will keep it slightly cooler. A few showers expected along the ID border. Temps bounce back tomorrow & climb well above average by later this week.
SALT LAKE CITY
Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 60s.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 40s.
ST. GEORGE
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 80s.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 50s.
