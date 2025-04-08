Watch Now
Slightly cooler today; Warmer later this week

A mostly dry cold front sliding across the north will keep it slightly cooler. A few showers expected along the ID border. Temps bounce back tomorrow & climb well above average by later this week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 60s.

Tuesday Night:  Partly cloudy.  Lows:  Mid 40s.
ST. GEORGE
Tuesday:  Partly cloudy.  Highs:  Mid 80s.
Tuesday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Lower 50s.
