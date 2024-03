A slow-moving storm will bring widespread valley rain & mountain snow through early Thursday. Gusty downslope/canyon winds are expected along parts of the Wasatch Front Thursday & Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Rain likely. Highs: Near 50.

Tuesday Night: Rain in the evening, but then a rain/snow mix after midnight. Little or no accumulation. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 60s.



Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows: Lower 40s.