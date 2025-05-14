Slow-moving storm keeping it cool & wet

Grab a good jacket and the umbrella today!

A slow-moving storm will keep it cool & wet today. Scattered showers & thunderstorms are possible area-wide, but most likely in the north this afternoon & evening.

Showers will decrease on Thursday & Friday, even though we likely won't dry out entirely. It'll gradually get warmer as we finish out the week. A stronger, colder storm will bring more wet weather over the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible in the morning. Showers & t-storms will be most likely in afternoon & evening. Highs: Upper 50s.



Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of showers. Lows: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear & cool. Lows: Lower 50s.

