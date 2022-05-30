Slow-moving storm sets up rainy, cold Memorial Day

SALT LAKE CITY — A slow-moving storm will bring more rain and cool temperatures to northern Utah on the Memorial Day holiday.

Despite it almost being June, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Wasatch Mountains and western Uinta Mountains. Snow fell in some mountain locations overnight, with snow levels dropping to 6,000 feet.

Rain is expected throughout the day along the Wasatch Front, though showers should taper off later Monday.

Another round of rain is expected Tuesday before conditions dry out the rest of the week beginning on Wednesday.