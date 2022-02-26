Slow warm up with a break from the storms

High pressure builds in for the weekend give us a break from the storms. A weak storm track north of the state, but it will allow some clouds to spread through Northern and Central Utah on Sunday.

Temperatures will climb but slowly. We are back to average highs by Tuesday with above normal temperatures ahead of our next storm on Friday.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Sunny and cold. Highs: Low 30s.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper teens.

Sunday: Increasing clouds and warmer. Highs: Near 40

St. George

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 50.

Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 30.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 60.