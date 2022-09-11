Watch Now
Slowly moving the smoke away

Posted at 9:07 AM, Sep 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-11 11:07:15-04

High pressure building across the state as temperatures back on the rise. We won't be in record breaking territory but highs return to the 90s across the Wasatch Front.

A surge of moisture pushing in across southern Utah with a slight chance for rain today but a bigger threat for thunderstorms tomorrow.

The moisture moves northward for northern Utah by Tuesday as showers will be a possibility from Tuesday through Thursday. Air quality should improve as those showers move in.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Smoky sunshine. Highs: Low 90s.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Low 60s.

Monday: Sunny and hot. Highs: Mid 90s.

St. George

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for rain. Highs: Mid 90s.

Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs: Near 90.

