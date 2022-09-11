Slowly moving the smoke away

High pressure building across the state as temperatures back on the rise. We won't be in record breaking territory but highs return to the 90s across the Wasatch Front.

A surge of moisture pushing in across southern Utah with a slight chance for rain today but a bigger threat for thunderstorms tomorrow.

The moisture moves northward for northern Utah by Tuesday as showers will be a possibility from Tuesday through Thursday. Air quality should improve as those showers move in.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Smoky sunshine. Highs: Low 90s.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Low 60s.

Monday: Sunny and hot. Highs: Mid 90s.

St. George

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for rain. Highs: Mid 90s.

Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs: Near 90.