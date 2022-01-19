Smog & fog again today; Better air quality later this week

Get ready for a gray day! Even after patchy morning fog thins out, it's going to be mostly cloudy across Northern Utah with thick valley haze.

Luckily, there's a light at the end of the tunnel. A storm system will move in Thursday night into Friday. It's still expected to be strong enough to finally break up the inversion, push out most of the pollution, and bring much better air quality.

On top of that, we'll finally get some snow! It's not going to be a big snow-maker by any means, but it's looking like we might get a couple inches along the Wasatch Front with 4-8 inches possible in the mountains.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Patchy fog in the morning. Becoming mostly cloudy and hazy through the day. Highs: Near 40.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy & hazy. Lows: Mid 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 30.