Smog & haze linger; Relief possible by weekend

You're going to be walking around in a haze again today!

Inversions will continue through Friday with increasing valley haze, poor air quality & areas of fog.

A storm is still expected to drop into the northern plains late Friday into Saturday morning. While not making a direct hit on Utah, enough cold air could move in and weaken the inversion, helping to ventilate out some of the bad air that's been building this week. There's a chance that it could break up the inversions entirely, but that's a lot less likely.

Any break won't last long. Weaker inversions likely develop next week. Air quality won't be as bad, but valley haze will still increase.

Any precipitation is unlikely for the next several days.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny with valley haze. Highs: Mid 40s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Haze & patchy fog possible. Lows: Upper 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 60s.

Thursday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Mid 30s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app