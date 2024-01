Dry & hazy through the middle of the week. A storm will bring rain & snow to Central & Southern Utah Wed. Night into Thursday. A stronger storm will impact most of the area this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny, haze. Highs: Low 40s.



Tuesday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Hazy. Lows: Upper 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows: Lower 30s.