Smoke Decreases; Temperatures Climb

Isolated thunderstorms are possible over the Southern Mountains today and will increase over the Central Mountains over the next few days. Otherwise, with high pressure building, it'll be mostly dry with temperatures gradually warming up heading into the weekend. Monsoonal moisture will move back into the area early next week and bring a better chance of more widespread showers and thunderstorms.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny & warmer. Highs; Mid 90s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear with patchy smoke most likely in the evening. Lows: Lower 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Near 102.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. SW 10-20 mph. Lows: Mid 70s.