Smoke increases; Gusty winds across parts of Utah again today

High-based showers and thunderstorms are possible through this evening, mainly over the spine of the mountains and across Eastern Utah. Rain is possible with any thunderstorms, but the main threats are dry lightning and gusty, microburst winds. A cold front will cross the state late tonight with slightly cooler, dry weather expected heading into the weekend. Smoke will increase today and linger through at least Sunday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Becoming partly cloudy with more patchy smoke. Highs: Upper 80s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear & smoky. Lows: Lower 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny with Patchy smoke. Highs: Near 103.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear & smoky. Lows: Upper 60s.