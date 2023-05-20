Smoke sticking around

Smoke continues to funnel in from the north as air quality will be a concern for northern Utah through the weekend.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be in play for the south as there is a possibility for flash flooding. That moisture will move northward by Monday giving the Wasatch a better chance for rain through the middle of the week.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Smoky sunshine. Highs: Low 80s.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 60.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and some smoke. Highs: Mid 80s.