Smoke sticking around

Smoke continues to funnel in from the north as air quality will be a concern for northern Utah through the weekend.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be in play for the south as there is a possibility for flash flooding. That moisture will move northward by Monday giving the Wasatch a better chance for rain through the middle of the week.
Salt Lake City
Saturday: Smoky sunshine. Highs: Low 80s.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 60.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and some smoke. Highs: Mid 80s.
St. George
Saturday: Partly cloudy. with a 30% chance for thunderstorms. Highs: Upper 80s.
Saturday Night: Chance for a thunderstorm. Lows: Near 65.
Sunday: 30% of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs: Near 90.