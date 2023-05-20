Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Smoke sticking around

Posted at 10:25 AM, May 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-20 12:25:26-04

Smoke continues to funnel in from the north as air quality will be a concern for northern Utah through the weekend.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be in play for the south as there is a possibility for flash flooding. That moisture will move northward by Monday giving the Wasatch a better chance for rain through the middle of the week.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Smoky sunshine. Highs: Low 80s.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 60.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and some smoke. Highs: Mid 80s.

St. George
Saturday: Partly cloudy. with a 30% chance for thunderstorms. Highs: Upper 80s.
Saturday Night: Chance for a thunderstorm. Lows: Near 65.
Sunday: 30% of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs: Near 90.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere