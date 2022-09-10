Smokey Saturday

The infiltration of the smoke will keep air quality concerns high across northern and central Utah throughout the weekend and into Monday. A surge of moisture will keep the smoke away from southern Utah but will increase the threat of showers and thunderstorms for Saturday.

The moisture will increase into next week and move northward by mid week. This will give the north a chance for rain and thunderstorms and will push the smoke away by Wednesday.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Smokey sunshine. Highs: Mid 80s.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Low 60s.

Sunday: Sunny with smoke. Highs: Near 90.

St. George

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with PM showers Highs: Near 90.

Saturday Night: A few clouds. Lows: Mid 70s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 90s.