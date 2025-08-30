Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Smoky start to Labor Day weekend

Saturday Morning Weekend Forecast
Posted
Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing where the wildfire smoke is expected to hang over the state. Moderate smoke is shown over much of Utah, with heavy smoke lingering in Nevada.

A hazy start to the weekend with moderate levels of smoke across the region. Northwest flow is in place, pulling smoke into the state from fires burning in the northwest.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the forecasted high temperatures. From Top to Bottom, Left to Right: Elko 85°, Wendover 87°, Ogden 85°, Logan 84°, Salt Lake City 84°, Evanston 76°, Park City 75°, Vernal 80°, Ely 80°, Delta 87°, Provo 84°, Price 82°, Milford 86°, Richfield 83°, Moab 88°, Cedar City 83°, St. George 96°, Kanab 88°, Bullfrog 91°, Blanding 83°

It's also keeping temperatures slightly cooler than normal with daytime highs in the low to mid 80s for northern valleys, mid 90s in southern Utah.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the upper level flow moving across the state, with high pressure hanging right over the state.

Aside from the wildfire smoke, mainly sunny skies are expected statewide as high pressure resides over the region.

Little change to the weather pattern is expected as we move through Labor Day Weekend. With high pressure in place, temperatures will warm up to roughly 5 degrees above normal by Labor Day.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the projected temperatures for Labor Day weekend. Saturday shows Sunny with a temperature of 84°, Sunday shows Sunny with a temperature of 88°, and Monday shows Sunny with a temperature of 91°.

This will put temps near 90 up north and near 100 down south. Hot and dry weather is expected to continue through Tuesday.

By midweek, some moisture is expected to return to areas of southern Utah, where isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Stay tuned.

