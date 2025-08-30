Smoky start to Labor Day weekend

A hazy start to the weekend with moderate levels of smoke across the region. Northwest flow is in place, pulling smoke into the state from fires burning in the northwest.

It's also keeping temperatures slightly cooler than normal with daytime highs in the low to mid 80s for northern valleys, mid 90s in southern Utah.

Aside from the wildfire smoke, mainly sunny skies are expected statewide as high pressure resides over the region.

Little change to the weather pattern is expected as we move through Labor Day Weekend. With high pressure in place, temperatures will warm up to roughly 5 degrees above normal by Labor Day.

This will put temps near 90 up north and near 100 down south. Hot and dry weather is expected to continue through Tuesday.

By midweek, some moisture is expected to return to areas of southern Utah, where isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Stay tuned.

