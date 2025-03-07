Roads slick with snow ahead of the weekend

Snow will continue throughout much of the morning, eventually tapering off by early evening.

Winter Weather Advisory for portions of Davis, Salt Lake, and Utah Counties will be under a Winter Weather Advisory until 8A. The Winter Storm Warning along the l-15 corridor will stay in effect until 5 PM unless extended by the National Weather Service.

The rain/snow line dipped down to 4500 FT overnight, so valleys across Northern and Central Utah have the potential of picking up some minor snowfall. Most will see less than two inches, while those closer to 5,000 FT could get over four inches.

The valleys saw a decent amount of rainfall yesterday. Salt Lake City picked up about a quarter of an inch, which is welcomed considering how dry winter has been for the valleys.

The snow will slowly break-up as the storm system shifts eastward. Temperatures will remain below average for Northern Utah until Sunday. By early next week, high pressure will continue to build bringing the region above average conditions through Monday.

By late Monday, another storm system will track closer to the four corners region bringing in some widespread showers throughout the state. Temperatures will be above average for the first half of the week, but highs will trend cooler for the weekend.

Here is a list of the roads that will experience weather-related travel concerns Friday according to UDOT:

I-15, Point of the Mountain, Spanish Fork to Nephi, Scipio Summit to SR-20 Jct

I-80, Parleys Canyon to WY border

I-84, ID border to Brigham City, US-89 to Echo Jct

I-70, I-15 Jct over Clear Creek Summit to Sevier, Salina Canyon and Summit

I-215, East Bench

US-40, I-80 Jct. over Daniels Pass to Duchesne

US-6, Spanish Fork Canyon and over Soldier’s Summit to Price Canyon, Eureka

US-50, Scipio to Salina

US-89, ID border to Logan through Logan Canyon, Sardine Summit, Weber/Davis County east benches, US-6 over Hill Top to Mt Pleasant

US-189, Provo Canyon

US-191, Indian Canyon Summit, US-191 Summit north of Vernal

SR-190, Big Cottonwood Canyon

SR-210, Little Cottonwood Canyon

SR-158, Powder Mountain

SR-224, Entire Route

SR-248, Entire Route

SR-30, Garden City to WY border

SR-16, Entire Route

SR-39, Near closure gates

SR-35, Francis to Wolf Creek Pass gate

SR-31, Entire Route

SR-36, Stansbury Park through Tooele to Stockton

SR-44, 44-Summit

SR-143, Entire Route

SR-14, Entire Route

SR-153, Entire Route

SR-20, Entire Route

SR-24, Sigurd to Loa

SR-12, Bryce Canyon area, Boulder Summit

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app