Snow in May?! Northern Utah pelted with late-season showers

SALT LAKE CITY — It may be May, but Sunday's weather is more reminiscent of the middle of winter for parts of northern Utah.

Widespread rain was forecast throughout Sunday, and these showers even turned into snowfall in the Salt Lake Valley, as well as parts of Tooele and Davis counties.

The National Weather Service even issued Winter Storm Warnings along the Wasatch Mountains. The warnings were issued Sunday afternoon and last through Tuesday afternoon. The NWS said there could be up to two feet of snow in the Cottonwood canyons, as well as the mountains in the Ogden and Logan areas.

The NWS even reported that there was a 20-degree drop between Saturday and Sunday in some areas!