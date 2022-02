SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Morning snow tapers off around 8 am. Becoming partly cloudy, cold, & breezy with NW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 30.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear & cold. Lows: Near 14.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny & colder with breezy NE winds. North winds 20-30 mph near the canyons, with gusts up to 50 mph possible. Highs: Low 40s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear & cold. Decreasing winds. Lows: Near 20.