Snow in the south; Spotty showers north

Snow showers continue across Southern Utah with another 2-4 inches in the mountains. Scattered rain & snow showers will pop up in the north. High pressure brings warm & dry weather this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain & snow showers, mainly in the afternoon. Highs: Near 50.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs: Near 60.



Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 30s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app